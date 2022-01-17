WhatsApp will soon be a little more the same as Facebook

WhatsApp is busy with a feature called Rreactions. It might not sound very exciting and if you follow developments carefully, you’ve probably heard of it already. But the company behind popular app takes it a step further and makes it really interesting.

the people by WABetaInfo find the functionality in almost complete form in a new test version of WhatsApp. Will the feature be heading our way soon?

WhatsApp soon more like Facebook

When Facebook took over WhatsApp in 2014, it was immediately stated that the company would not interfere too much with the platform. In 2022, it will finally be something different. the Rreactions The feature is a good example of this, as it makes the chat app look a bit more like its big blue boss. reactions is a feature that has been available on Facebook for some time.

Encounter reactions it will soon be possible to add an emoji to a message, like on Facebook. This means that you don’t have to quote the text and write an answer, but you can just give a little “like”. This has been known since November last year, but now it looks like the groundwork for a wider rollout has been laid. WABetaInfo spots in the settings (of the new beta version) the possibility of sending notifications for Rreactions to adjust.

So you’ll get a standard notification when someone gives your message a heart or a thumbs up, but this can also be turned off again. Or you can simply adjust the notification by changing the notification tone.

Notification updates

In addition to the introduction of reactions WhatsApp seems to be working on more features. For example, the company is currently testing new notifications. Where you normally have to settle for the name of the contact and the message, with the new function it is also possible to see the profile picture.

WhatsApp also wants to make its notifications clearer. The company is working on the ability to see when people are talking about you.