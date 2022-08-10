WhatsApp gets new privacy options: online status can be protected

Shielding of the ‘last seen‘ has been possible on WhatsApp for some time, but it will soon also be possible with the ‘now online’ status which is listed with the users name. The new privacy setting allows users to protect their online presence from everyone else.

The new setting was recently leakedbut today reported Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp’s parent company Meta, that the global rollout is coming soon. According WABetainfowhich closely follows the test versions of WhatsApp, the rollout will take place later this month.

WhatsApp users will soon also be able to choose to show their online status only to their contacts or only to their contacts, except for certain people who can specifically configure them. Users who protect their online status can no longer see that of others. This principle also applies to other privacy options on WhatsApp. For example, familiar blue checkmarks are not visible to others if a user does not share them themselves.

No more notification when leaving the group

WhatsApp will also make other privacy-related changes. For example, standard notifications disappear when users leave WhatsApp groups. When someone leaves a group chat, it will no longer be reported to all group members except group admins.