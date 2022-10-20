This weekend, the Grand Prix d’Amérique on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin is on the program. The men riders will again have to take into account the weather in Austin, this time the race direction will probably not have to take measures against the rain.

It’s not going to rain in Austin this weekend. In fact, male pilots have to take into account the big heat. On Friday, the first two free practice sessions will end at COTA, when temperatures can soar to around 30 degrees Celsius. The mercury will also rise to around 32 degrees on Saturday, so the third free practice and qualifying will be in warm conditions. It will also be windy on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Grand Prix will take place at the Austin circuit. Even then the weather is expected to warm up, again it will be around 30 degrees Celsius. Also during the race, the pilots must take into account the strong gusts of wind. It is even possible that the wind could reach speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. This can therefore cause problems for drivers and teams.