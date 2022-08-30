Whatever happens, the sea level will rise by at least 27 centimeters

The study, published in the journal Natural climate changeshows that due to global warming, part of the Greenland ice sheet will melt anyway, causing sea levels to rise by at least 27 centimeters.

“Unbalanced Ice Cap”

To reach this conclusion, satellite images of the Greenland Ice Sheet were examined, among other things. This ice sheet is now losing more ice than it adds to snowfall and is therefore out of balance. To return to equilibrium, the ice cap will have to adapt to the current climate. To do this, more ice will have to melt and, according to the scientists’ calculations, this is accompanied by at least 27 centimeters of sea level rise. This is irreversible.