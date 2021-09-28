What time does the United States Grand Prix start?









© Bob Meyer

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing





Apart from Qatar and Great Britain, the United States Grand Prix is ​​the first overseas competition since the start of the pandemic. What is quite remarkable is that it continues now because the situation in Texas is still precarious. Nonetheless, the MotoGP circus enjoys going to the United States, a country with a great history in Grand Prix racing. In the past, races were held in Daytona, Laguna Seca or Indianapolis and drivers like Kenny Roberts, Wayne Rainey and Kevin Schwantz were the big names in the Grand Prix paddock. Gone are the days when Americans made MotoGP dangerous. The late Nicky Hayden was the last American who could really make a splash in the royal class.

Fabio Quartararo hopes to join Hayden as MotoGP world champion this season. During the United States Grand Prix, the Frenchman can take another important step. He is 48 points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, the winner of the last two Grands Prix. Quartararo and Bagnaia both have minimal MotoGP experience on the COTA circuit, both have ridden once on the circuit. Alex Rins is the last winner on the track. He beat Valentino Rossi in a brilliant duel two years ago, although both men had a fall Marc Marquez necessary for. Marquez will also have his eyes on a successful day in Texas.

United States MotoGP Grand Prix Schedule

Due to the time difference, MotoGP sessions mainly take place in the afternoon and evening. The first free practice starts on Friday at 4:55 p.m. Dutch time, followed by the second session at 9:10 p.m. On Saturday the third training session will again take place at 4:55 p.m., after which the fourth training and qualification can be seen from 8:30 p.m. Dutch time.

The MotoGP race is the third race of the day on Sunday. The Moto3 race starts at 6:00 p.m., followed by Moto2 at 7:20 p.m. The MotoGP United States Grand Prix then begins at 9 p.m. Dutch time.