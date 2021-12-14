“What room for improvement is there? “

The debate on the end of the championship continues. Not everyone agrees with the way the FIA ​​acted in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer believes Max Verstappen more than deserves the championship. He wonders how things will turn out for the Dutchman.

In his column for the official website of the Formula 1 Palmer discusses last weekend’s race. The Briton congratulates Verstappen on his achievements and notes that he has matured over the years.

Verstappen achieved pole position in ten races, which is almost half of the races. With his aggressive driving style, the Dutchman did not hesitate to face the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. According to Palmer, Verstappen has regularly put his car in risky positions and is not afraid to push the limits of the marshals.

read more Brundle criticizes: “If Masi wants to continue, things must change” Hakkinen thinks we will talk for a long time about this championship

New domination?

The Red Bull driver is only 24 years old and has already won his first title. Palmer wonders what will happen next to Verstappen. When Sebastian Vettel won his first title with Red Bull, it was the start of his championship streak. Does the simple world champion expect the same?

“For a driver who has shaved three teammates to the ground in three years and made only a handful of minor mistakes during that time, you wonder how much room for improvement – but if he runs from here on a level, we may well be on the verge of a new era of domination. “ Palmer writes.

read more Berger has rarely seen runners as tough as Verstappen and Hamilton Red Bull saw Mercedes take on ‘one of England’s most expensive lawyers’