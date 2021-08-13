What is mood lighting (fabric lampshades, LED strips, …

Nowadays, lighting not only plays a functional role in a house, but also improves the atmosphere. In part because of the growing popularity of LED lighting There are more and more possibilities to create atmosphere in a room with the help of lighting. But what exactly is mood lighting and what types of mood lighting are the most popular? In this article we tell you!

What do we mean by mood lighting?

Let’s start by briefly explaining what we mean by mood lighting. As the name suggests, mood lighting is lighting that aims to create a certain atmosphere in a room. Mood lighting in the living room is often aimed at creating a cozy atmosphere, while mood lighting in an office space, for example, aims to give the room a professional feel.

In addition to mood lighting, basic lighting is often installed in a room, so mood lighting has an additional function. Of course, it is also possible to furnish a room only with mood lighting, but this requires a well thought out lighting plan.

Although mood lighting was originally primarily used in homes, we are now finding that business premises, such as food service establishments, retail chains, and office buildings, are increasingly in addition equipped with mood lighting. In addition, mood lighting can also be used outdoors, for example in the garden of a house or a company garden.

The color of the light plays an important role in mood lighting

If you are planning to furnish a room with mood lighting, it is important to be very careful about choosing the right color of light. The color of the light is one of the most important factors when it comes to creating atmosphere with lighting. The color of light is expressed in Kelvin (K). The weaker the color of the light, the warmer the color. If you want to create a cozy atmosphere with mood lighting, it is better to choose a color temperature between 2500 and 3000 Kelvin (K). A more professional appearance requires a color temperature between 3,500 Kelvin (K) and 5,000 Kelvin (K).

What types of mood lighting are available?

If you have decided to buy mood lighting, the fun search for suitable lamps begins. There are many types of lighting that can serve as mood lighting. Usually, the main choice is table lamps with beautiful fabric shades, point lighting and LED strips.

Table lamps as mood lighting

If your goal is to create a cozy atmosphere, then fence lights with beautiful fabric lights are ideal. You can choose from table lamps, floor table lamps, and table lamps that you need to mount on the ceiling. A table lamp has a slightly weaker light color.

Spot lighting as mood lighting

With spotlights, you can easily focus on a specific part of the room. If you plan to use spot lighting as mood lighting, it is recommended to connect it to a dimmer. This way you can make sure that the light intensity always matches the atmosphere.

LED strips as mood lighting

to be finally LED strips also often used as mood lighting. LED strips can be easily mounted and look great on almost any surface. As with spot lighting, it is advisable to connect the LED strips to a dimmer. Also, preferably choose LED strips with a slightly lower light color and light intensity if your main goal is to get more ambience in a room.