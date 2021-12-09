The Kremlin contradicts it, but America suspect that Russia plans to invade Ukraine early next year. Experts doubt if it really is that, but at the same time warning that an invasion is certainly not an unrealistic scenario.

Either way, if it is an invasion, it will likely be a fierce battle. Ukraine has long ceased to be the nation with a poorly organized and poorly armed army. In addition, the population is more militant and anti-Russian than ever, according to Ukrainian analysts.

“Ukraine has much more experienced soldiers than in 2014,” said Maria Avdeeva, research director of the European Association of Experts. “They are ready to fight for Ukraine.”

Better equipped army

2014 was a key year for Ukraine for several reasons. Russia then annexed the Ukrainian peninsula from Crimea. And after months of massive anti-government protests, pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych is gone.

The pro-Russian separatists in the Donetsk and Lugansk border areas then turned against the new Ukrainian government. With the support of Russia, they proclaimed their own people’s republics. The belligerents have agreed to a truce, but it is regularly violated. More than 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far.

In early November, Russia increased its military personnel along the Ukrainian border. “It still causes panic among the population,” said Volodimir Doebovik of the Ukrainian Center for International Studies. Because, he also says, the Ukrainian army has improved a lot since 2014. Thanks in part to American support. “The difference is big. There is a larger, better equipped and more experienced army.