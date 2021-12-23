What does the map of the route of the terraces in the West look like? – La Perche

From next week, the terraces plans of Rozengracht and De Clercqstraat will be available in line. You can answer them until February 9. The plans are part of the Oranje Loper program. This project focuses on the renewal of Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal and the streets and bridges from Raadhuisstraat to Mercatorplein.

The streets will be redesigned in the years to come. There will be more space for pedestrians, cyclists, the tram and “healthy and strong greenery”. A so-called service strip will be placed between the sidewalk and the roadway. Some of the terraces will go there, so that pedestrians have more space on the sidewalk.

The Rozengracht and De Clercqstraat-Jan Evertsenstraat area managers have drawn up two terrace plans with the districts: one for Rozengracht and one for De Clercqstraat-Jan Evertsenstraat.

In the arrangement of the terraces, Ouest takes into account the fact that pedestrians have at least 2.20 meters of space to circulate on the sidewalk. If there is no space on the sidewalk, the terraces are arranged in another location, usually the service strip. “It is therefore possible that the plans of the terraces have consequences on the dimensions and the location of the existing terraces”, explains Maartje de Nie, area manager at De Clercqstraat-Jan Evertsenstraat.