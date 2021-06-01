What do you think of the future of our media?

Who says spring, says it is time to renew … At the beginning of twenty years we want to develop the media and make you participate in the dynamic الدينادين On the other side Referendum. This is the opportunity to give you the floor, because to better meet your expectations… you have to know!

Which sections do you prefer? What are your favorite reading moments? Do you already know our podcast? Who are you ? These are some of the questions we ask ourselves about you that we have put together A questionnaire. As you will see, at the end of the investigation, there is also a little more secret part that awaits you …

In July Futura will be celebrating its twentieth anniversary and we believe it is important to involve our readers in a participatory process to identify future 2021 and more. As you know, since its foundation in 2001, Futura has positioned itself as an independent means of deciphering current events and scientific knowledge. Science professionals and enlightened amateurs alike, knowledge is our common good, the precision of the scientific process our compass!

In 20 years, our media has evolved enormously, undergoing different versions, new formats, growing teams, and always needing more adaptation and agility to continue this race to decipher and publish science!

Today we want to explore the world with you for many years to come, that’s why we need your advice!

It only takes a few minutes and will help us tremendously to get the most out of you in the future. We are counting on you to answer them!

This survey writes with you the first lines of a new chapter. So thank you for your loyalty and and your turn !

Our future your hope

It should also be noted that this research is part of the context of change and global evolution of our media and its model.

For those of you who haven’t read the new Futura community space on Patreon, here are a few lines to introduce you to this initiative.

We have been researching for some time alternative and compensatory solutions to serve ads on Futura to our readers, although this remains a significant source of income to this day.

We have long wondered internally which model can appeal to everyone. We wanted to keep Futura and its news as an independent “free” medium and at the same time offer a solution to our readers. It is therefore these reflections that have created a new space for community support: Patreon.

This space allows our readers to support our media On the other side Monthly subscriptions without obligation. In return, we commit to specific services.

we wrote elements Which further explains our approach and goals for these subscription systems.

If you want more information, please visit our website Patreon-page list of current subscriptions.

