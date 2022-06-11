What do you convey when it comes to meaning? † faithful column

My previous column ended with the question “What are you conveying when it comes to making sense?” in connection with faith. There was a sympathetic response from a newspaper reader.

He pleaded to stop the transfer of faith and opt for the transfer of knowledge (I am thinking of science).

According to him, the search for meaning is an individual process. And that’s the rub. Belief on religious grounds does not exclude belief in science, nor, in my view, is it interchangeable.

Underestimating or refusing to pass on the faith throws the baby out with the bathwater. Clearly, this opened the door to a more individualistic society. Being more or less involved in the transfer of scientific knowledge will not change anything.

This evolution suggests that we, as human beings, have become free and autonomous; the opposite is true. A great responsibility rests on everyone’s shoulders and for many it is not easy to assume alone, as evidenced by the considerable increase in the demand for psychological help. I continue to believe that faith can make a valuable contribution to meaning.

Then you learn to share suffering, pain, but also joy. It is not in yourself, but always in connection with your environment. Science is not for that at all.