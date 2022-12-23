Shirin Musa, founder of the Women for Freedom Foundation, was not surprised by the Taliban’s decision. “After the fall of Kabul and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, girls were immediately barred from secondary education,” she says. NOS with an eye on tomorrow. “The moment you don’t allow girls to go to secondary education, university education is expected to be banned.”

International community

“This is a black day for Afghanistan, for the future of the country. Every now and then I feel hopeless. But we must never lose hope. The international community is watching,” says Musa. The US Secretary of State has said that this is unacceptable. “They have also said that action should be taken. But that is not enough.”

Musa believes that countries that have good relations with Afghanistan will engage in talks with the Taliban. “It’s not really in anyone’s interest. Not in Afghanistan’s interest, not in the region’s interest.” Nor is it in the interest of the Netherlands, he says. “We may have to deal with more refugees because the women say: ‘This is so hopeless, we can’t take it anymore. The last thing we believed in has been taken from us.'”

Suffering

Why are girls not allowed to go to school by the Taliban? “They said it was not permitted by faith,” says Musa. “And a serious misogynist.” Musa fears that the news will soon forget this. “Tomorrow will be another issue, and Afghan women will be forgotten again. It’s sad that because we saw this coming, the suffering of the Afghan people, everyone, has become so normal.”

Musa also has family in Afghanistan. She hears from them that people are desperate. “Relatives have also fled to Pakistan. The situation is dire there and everywhere,” he says. “The inclusive government promised by the Taliban has not materialized.”

objections

Since this announcement, various protests have been going on across the country. “Every protest is promising, but it’s still not that big. The Taliban don’t seem too impressed with teachers resigning or male students not taking exams. Unity is really good, but it’s not that big yet. Widespread.”

Everyone’s interest

“We are waiting for the international community. It should not be a hope, but talks are started and women are encouraged to be given rights. In the end, it is in everyone’s interest.”

Pakistan and Qatar have good relations with the Taliban. It has offices in both countries. Musa says both countries are interested in the Taliban giving more rights to women. “It is in Pakistan’s interest that it brings stability to Afghanistan. It also brings progress to Afghanistan. A prosperous Afghanistan is also in the interest of the neighboring country. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s foreign minister said he is disappointed so far. Relations must be maintained. It is important for other countries to express themselves and discuss this.”

Turkey and Saudi Arabia have expressed concern over the development. “It’s a very strange interpretation of Islam, but there are many other activities that the Taliban have ever done to communicate with people.”