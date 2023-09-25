Title: “CNN Launches Newsletter Series ‘Fitness, But Better’ to Promote Healthier Lifestyles”

(City, Date) – CNN has unveiled a new seven-part newsletter series titled “Fitness, But Better,” aimed at helping individuals develop a wholesome routine backed by industry experts. The series provides valuable insights on the importance of exercise and nutrition, debunking common misconceptions and shedding light on the risks associated with poor dietary choices.

Experts have long emphasized that exercise alone cannot completely negate the detrimental effects of an unhealthy diet. A term commonly used in fitness circles, “skinny fat,” describes individuals who may appear slim but harbor a high percentage of body fat, particularly visceral fat, which surrounds vital organs and poses significant health risks.

One of the key factors that contribute to excess visceral fat is the consumption of processed foods high in sugar, salt, and carbohydrates. Researchers have found that these foods can lead to a buildup of visceral fat, increasing the risks of heart attacks and strokes.

Surprisingly, individuals who regularly engage in physical activities but maintain an unhealthy diet face a greater risk of premature death when compared to those who prioritize exercise alongside healthy eating habits.

Creating a caloric deficit is crucial for weight loss, and yet, regularly indulging in high-calorie fatty foods can make this process incredibly challenging. Junk food and sugary beverages not only provide empty calories with little to no nutritional value, but they also lead to constant hunger and decreased motivation to engage in regular exercise.

While fatty foods may offer a temporary energy boost, they fail to sustain one during long or intense workouts. This is why consuming adequate sources of protein, such as chicken and salmon, is essential for building and maintaining lean muscle mass.

Contrary to popular belief, being healthy doesn’t necessarily mean giving up all enjoyable foods. Instead, experts argue that moderation is key. The new approach to fueling oneself involves thinking about food as fuel and focusing on incorporating nutrient-rich options like proteins, omega-3s, and healthy carbohydrates into the diet.

By offering this comprehensive newsletter series, CNN aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and guidance needed to make healthier lifestyle choices. By emphasizing the correlation between diet and exercise, “Fitness, But Better” encourages readers to adopt a more balanced approach towards their overall well-being.

As modern society faces an increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary practices, it is essential to prioritize both exercise and nutrition for the sake of long-term health and well-being.

