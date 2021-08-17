What Are the Best Crypto Exchange Aggregators?

The advancement of technology has partially transformed life into a virtual world. The Internet and modern smart devices have destroyed the borders. Many aspects of life have been done through online platforms, and there is a wide variety of them. Trading is not an exception and many transactions are done through online aggregators. You may be familiar with alligat0r.com which is quite popular in these days. Before getting familiar with those platforms, you are welcome to check what crypto currency is.

How Does Crypto Currency Function?

Crypto currency is online money which is used to purchase goods and services from different parts of the world. Its functionality is based on separate block chains. Each block is responsible for a single transaction, which is available and transparent for any user. The high level of security is guaranteed, and it is less likely that hackers may steal your personalized data thanks to high level of security. One tangible advantage of those online platforms is they are not governed by a single government and organization, and cannot be shut down whenever they want. The automated system controls and monitored all the processes. There are three many types of crypto exchanges; centralized, decentralized and hybrid. Each of them has its advantages and disadvantages, and you may choose the most ideal one for you. Although the increasing popularity of digital currencies, many investors still doubt about its profitability considering them a way of speculation. The usage of online currency is a common practice; however, some countries still do not accept it.

Best Aggregators for Crypto Exchange

Crypto exchange ranks from one platform to another. Here are some popular online aggregators for exchanging onlinecurrencies.

Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, eToro, Crypto.com

Now you are recommended to get acquainted the pros and cons of each of them.

1. Binance

Pros:

50+ available online currencies,

Quite popular,

Low transaction fees,

User-friendly interface,

High level of security.

Cons:

Is not accessible to 7 states in the USA,

Not a good choice for beginners,

Customer Service is not so good.

2. Coinbase

Pros:

Possible to see all your available coins in one place,

Easy to use for beginners,

Easy way to purchase Bitcoins,

Wide variety of altcoins,

Cons:

Expensive transaction fees,

Not many payment options.

3. Kraken

Pros:

High level of security,

Modern and user-friendly interface,

Well-known platform,

Seven flat available currencies,

More than 50 crypto currencies.

Cons:

Not the best choice for beginners,

Time-consuming account verification process,

Not good Customer Support Service.

4. eToro

Pros:

no regulation on crypto currency,

straightforward navigation throughout the platform,

easy registration process,

Trading opportunities with various crypto currencies.

Cons:

Trading fees are quite expensive,

Not good Customer Support Service,

Currency is based on one account.

5. Crypto.com

Pros:

High level of security,

Cheap transaction fees,

Promotions on regular bases,

Bonus with up to 50$.

Cons:

Not user-friendly interface,

Not good Customer Support Service,

Not well-secured,

Ambiguous funding source.

Conclusion

The wide popularity of crypto currencies and high competition between the platforms has given a birth many exchange platforms. Some of the above-stated ones are quite popular ones, and getting familiarized with their advantages and disadvantages, any investor may choose the ideal one.

