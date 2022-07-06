What animals are still allowed as pets? Here is the new cabinet list

For years, a group of independent experts on behalf of the firm studied 300 mammals. With the question: is it suitable as a pet or not? At the bottom of the line, 30 mammals passed the test. They are allowed to keep as pets.

Dangerous

According to experts, animals that lose weight are not suitable as pets because they are dangerous. Or aggressive and dangerous to society. Also, some animals are banned because they are simply not suitable as pets, as they are only wild animals and have no place in an enclosure. Like the hedgehog, chinchilla and degu. The Russian dwarf hamster will also be banned from 2024. According to the researchers, this animal bites, it does not belong in an enclosure and the animal reproduces very quickly.

Minister Henk Staghouwer hopes to take a step towards improving animal welfare with the list. “I have been looking forward to this list for a long time. I realize that the list has an impact both on the keepers who now keep animals with great love and pleasure and on the sector. But we want to put the welfare of the animal itself and the safety of people first.”