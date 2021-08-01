Janine Dijkkemer laughs when asked why she was inspired to trade Amsterdam for Auckland.

The New Zealand Dance Company’s new creative director arrived here in March. But the former CEO of one of the world’s most prestigious dance schools – Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT) in the Netherlands – was initially reluctant to reveal why she was drawn to the results.

“I know it sounds crazy, but around 2002 when my daughter was born I watched the movie whaling boatsaid Djkmeijer.

“Maybe because I had just had a baby and saw a girl who held on. It has risen. I thought it was amazing. I have seen it so many times.

Dijkmeijer finally arrived here in 2016 on an END tour, and she has seen enough of the country to convince her that she will one day bring Aotearoa home.

Ryan Anderson / Dingen Janine Dijkmer was previously CEO of one of the world’s most prestigious dance schools, Nederlands Dans Theater, in the Netherlands for six years.

“> Witi Ihimaera’s story continues to resonate as she takes day trips to explore Waiheke Island, Piha and Bethells Beach.

“I have always been fascinated by the ocean and nature. I dreamed of ocean creatures, ”she says. “I love diving – besides dancing of course – because they look very similar.

“You are close to your breath – you listen to your breath when you are in the ocean. So I think it appealed to nature.

She was already a fan of New Zealand dancers – their “physique and their humanity” – and the unique cultural ways in which they stand out from the crowd.

“A lot of New Zealanders come to Europe and they are great artists. They are really open and honest people, very strong on stage, ”she said.

Ryan Anderson / Dingen Janine Dijkmeijer says the dance company has suffered financially from Covid-19 around the world and needs to explore new ways to attract audiences and generate income.

“There are many forms of dance here. There is the traditional haka where you have this energy in the body, so it probably comes from that tradition. [through] generations. I can really enjoy it.

His coveted job offer finally crossed paths last year, but the rise of Covid-19 delayed his arrival, and the financial impact of the global pandemic has dramatically changed the focus of his work.

It is only a coincidence that his 10 past life experiences as a web developer have become central to his efforts to increase his income and increase the visibility of The New Zealand Dance Company.

“A company like NDT or the New Zealand Dance Company suffers a lot from their inability to earn an income by traveling abroad,” she said.

“We have to be more efficient. We need to make a big change. New Zealand is far away, but it’s actually very close when you use the digital world, and we’re learning how to tell our stories better digitally.

provided Chrissy Kokiri and Carl Tolentino of the New Zealand Dance Company take part in the Night Light show, an evening of earthly contrast in Auckland, Whangārei and Christchurch in September.

“We are building a new digital platform where we will present our past productions through video and also through storytelling, and maybe create a podcast to tell more about the history of the company.”

The increase in online viewership is still ongoing, but the New Zealand Dance Company recently announced the 2021 season, with four shows of the show being double billed. Nightlight – An evening with an earthly contrast He runs until September.

The two shows Fibonacci By New Zealand choreographer Tour Columbus, and Oko – behind the painting, Choreographed by Eddie Elliott, it opens in Auckland at the ASB Waterfront Theater on September 3-4, before performances in Whangarei on September 8 and Christchurch on September 16.

Dijkmeijer is particularly excited to produce promising Maori choreographer Elliott to present her world premiere, a show she promises to amaze audiences, both visually and with in-depth storytelling.

“Elliott talks about the symbolism and the myths he comes from, and he’s a very fine artist. His journey is really cool.

provided Emerging Maori choreographer Eddie Elliott’s production Uku – Behind the Canvas will be featured in the upcoming four-show tour.

“It’s so raw and there’s nothing to hide – both physically and visually.”

I still hope that global travel restrictions will eventually be relaxed to allow Night light Production on tour abroad, “Because it stands out. It’s very unique, so we’re working on it. ”

Dijkmeijer’s fascination with Maori culture has only grown in recent months. After visiting the Marai, she looks forward to learning more about other traditional art forms such as weaving and sculpture, as well as working to “develop and imbue” the New Zealand dance troupe with the practices. Maori.