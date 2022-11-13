PHNOM PENH (AP/RTR/AFP/DPA) – The West is trying to “militarize” Southeast Asia and curb the influence of Beijing and Moscow, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov spoke to reporters in Cambodia on Sunday, attending a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“The United States and NATO countries are trying to bring this region under control,” Lavrov said. According to the Russian Foreign Minister, US President Joe Biden’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific region is an attempt to militarize the region “with a clear focus on containing Chinese and Russian interests”.

Washington is trying to increase its influence in Southeast Asia due to Beijing’s increasingly aggressive behavior. In addition, due to Western sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow is increasingly focused on the region to boost its economy.

Unacceptable language

According to Lavrov, no joint statement was issued at the ASEAN summit because of the US’s “unacceptable language” about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to Russia’s state news agency TASS, “no joint decisions were made today because the United States and its Western allies are insisting on completely unacceptable language regarding the situation in and around Ukraine,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov will travel to Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday, where he will represent Russia at the G20 summit. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the summit. A meeting between Biden and Xi is scheduled for Monday.