“West Side Story” Actress Defends “Into the Heights” Musical



Yesterday, a FilmTotaal article appeared regarding the “charge” for colorism in the musical film adaptation Into the Heights. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the Broadway musical and also the mastermind behind the hugely popular Hamilton musical, immediately apologized. Actress Rita Moreno thinks it’s not necessary.

The 89-year-old Puerto Rican actress, known for the original West Side Story, thinks it’s absurd that some are saying there aren’t enough dark-skinned Latino actors.

Defense

For example, Moreno says: ”It is never fair. Lin-Manuel Miranda single-handedly introduced Latin American and Puerto Rican culture to the United States. This is something I was never able to do, despite the fact that I really wanted to do it. He only did it for a moment!”

Moreno admits Puerto Ricans can be fair and dark skinned: ”You see so many different people and colors in Puerto Rico. Can’t we just leave him alone? They attack the wrong person”.

Critical

However, it wasn’t long before the necessary people went after Moreno as well. She too finally felt the need to apologize.

”I am very disappointed with myself. In my statement in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda, I did not take into account the blacks of the Latino community”. See his full post below.