West Frisian mayors encourage restoration after “protest action went well”. “Let’s hope for more space soon to be able to open safely”

“The catering entrepreneurs were able to make a good statement”, says the mayor of Hoorn, Jan Nieuwenburg. “We made good agreements in advance and they generally stuck to it.” He heard from many entrepreneurs and visitors that they were very happy with this opportunity. “Hopefully there will soon be more space and perspective for them to open in a safe and responsible way.”

Deputy Mayor Harry Nederpelt of Medemblik reflects on “a beautiful day”. “The restaurant sector, like the cultural sector, is going through a very difficult period,” he says. “So if they say they will open for a day in protest, I can only understand that.” In his municipality, a limited number of companies took part in the demonstration. “It was, with stores being allowed to reopen for the first time, quite exciting,” Nederpelt says. “Public order and security are of the utmost importance to us. But everything went very well. »

(Text continues below photo)

Visitors settled in early at the Velius brewery.

There is also harmony in the Drechterland. “It is understandable that catering entrepreneurs want to make a statement,” Mayor Michiel Pijl said. ,,A few catering companies in the Drechterland therefore received guests on Saturday. To our knowledge, it went well. We hope that in the short term there will be opportunities for the catering and culture sector to open their doors safely. »

Ronald Wortelboer of Stede Broec says he is very disappointed that there was no good news for the catering and culture sector at Friday’s press conference. “We can imagine everything with the concern and disappointment of catering entrepreneurs,” he replies. “The desire to send a strong signal is very understandable. Water has been on the lips of some entrepreneurs for a long time and others are downright desperate. That is why a space has been left for this statement. A number of catering establishments have been opened in Stede Broec. This went well and, to our knowledge, without incident. With this statement, the catering sector has once again shown that, given the known measures, it is possible to receive customers responsibly. As far as I am concerned, it is therefore of great importance that the cabinet reconsiders quickly in order to eliminate the differences between the sectors.

(Text continues below photo)

It is old-fashioned busy at De Paus in Lutjebroek.© Photographic Media House

Eduard van Zuijlen also found it more than logical that the catering sector wanted to send a signal. “Thus, a number of catering businesses were open in Enkhuizen”, explains the mayor of this municipality. “As we have experienced over the past two years, the opening of the restaurant also went well. There have been no incidents to our knowledge. We hope that in the short term this cabinet will be an opportunity for the catering and culture sector to open its doors safely. In Opmeer, the action also went well on Saturday. “The boa went for a ride and there were no details,” spokeswoman Karin van Baar said.

Read also: At half past eight in the morning already “a cup of coffee” at the Velius brewery in Hoorn, which is participating in the restoration protest. “All these happy people, we must have missed it for too long”

Read also: If Ajax leads 0-3, a new round will be ordered to De Hooghe Heeren. The restaurant in Hoogwoud is also open on Sundays. “In protest, enough is enough”