Wesley Koolhof reaches the semi-finals ATP Finals | sport
Wesley Koolhof and his British doubles partner Neal Skupski reached the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin. The duo depended on the outcome of the match between Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic and Australians Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios. Because the Croats won, 7-6(4) 7-6(4), Koolhof and Skupski finished second in the group.
The Dutch and the British, number one in the world, had won their match earlier in the day. They were 7-5 4-6 10-6 too strong for Croatian Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the United States. The Koolhof/Skupski duo won two of the three group matches. They lost their second match against Mektic and Pavic, who go to the semi-finals undefeated.
Koolhof, 33, will join the Dutch Davis Cup squad after the ATP Finals, which flew to Malaga on Friday. Orange will face Australia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup final on Tuesday.
