Wesley Koolhof reaches the semi-finals ATP Finals | sport

The Dutch and the British, number one in the world, had won their match earlier in the day. They were 7-5 4-6 10-6 too strong for Croatian Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the United States. The Koolhof/Skupski duo won two of the three group matches. They lost their second match against Mektic and Pavic, who go to the semi-finals undefeated.