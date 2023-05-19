Well behaved or ridiculous? Trudeau spreads his legs in South Korea

The problem that Justin Trudeau faced will also be recognizable to some Dutch people.

The Canadian prime minister was in Seoul ahead of the G7 summit, where he delivered a speech to the national parliament. Before that, he took a photo with South Korean politician Kim Jin-pyo.

Bending over or on the toes

Kim – jokingly – stood on her tiptoes to hide the roughly 20 centimeter height difference between the two leaders, writes The Guardian. Trudeau then briefly stooped to Kim’s level, which made the Korean delegation laugh.