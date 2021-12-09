In Welcome to earth Will Smith’s job is to “expose the greatest wonders of the earth” and “the most hidden secrets”. In Darren Aronofsky’s (Requiem for a dream, 2000) Directed in the opening episode, the actor climbs into a yellow submarine off the Bahamas. With a marine biologist and a skipper on board, the colossus descends to a depth of 1000 meters; to a dark world that unexpectedly turns out to be very colorful. Because even at the bottom of the ocean, there is a lot to see and discover.

In between, Smith fills the silence with his signature jokes. For example, he calls an underwater cliff a “cool peak” when he is truly in awe of all the natural beauty. Images of Smith’s expedition are then interspersed with images shot in darkness elsewhere in the world: near a waterfall in Brazil, in a virgin forest in the United States, and in a bay in Puerto Rico. Everywhere is full of life in the dark. And the discovery of a so-called moonbow (a rainbow caused by moonlight) is perhaps the crowning glory of the episode.

Welcome to earth show in the first episode what we haven’t seen yet. Maybe with the idea behind it that we really don’t have to go to space to discover pristine worlds. There are enough of them on earth. In this regard, the nature series is an exponent of what the explorer Jacques Cousteau also did in his films: to make the viewer part of the unknown. it succeeds Welcome to earth therefore fully in it.