Weird storm on Lake Como Italy: “As if meteorites were hitting” | Abroad

The ANWB, among others, warns Wednesday of the consequences of the inclement weather at the start of the week. “There are a lot of problems on the way around Lugano, also towards Como, due to the floods.”

Some roads are impassable. Ⓒ via REUTERS

Images of the storm have raged on social media in recent days. It happened again on Tuesday. Many towns around Lake Como experience flooding and landslides.

The hailstorms looked “like hitting meteorites,” one reporter said.

The town of Brienno, among others, has been hit hard, but this also applies to Ticino and Coldrerio. Dozens of people were evacuated. There are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

An Italian journalist speaks of a “catastrophe”, of a catastrophe. Her video shows how a woman on a scooter narrowly escapes a mudslide.

Lake Como itself is now filling up. Even all the debris that has been dragged rests in the lake. A lot of wood floats on the surface.