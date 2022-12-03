The series dates from November 23 Wednesday to see on Netflix. You can’t help but get excited when Wednesday, Pugsley, Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester and The Thing get a new coat, and by “master of weirdness” Tim Burton. This Burton jacket smacks of deadly sarcasm and revenge in the series. Read the movie review here Wednesday.

Never Again Academy

Wednesday Addams is smart, sarcastic, and a bit dead on the inside. She investigates a series of murders while making new friends and enemies at the dark Nevermore Academy.

Actress Jenna Ortega in the series “Wednesday”

Rating from Gids.tv: ★★★★

Entertainment score: 75% | IMDb ★ 8.3

Halloween is already a month behind us, but Netflix is ​​celebrating a big after-party with this special series. Is this spin-off series worth watching? Actress Jenna Ortega (scream) embodies a very strong character in the role of Wednesday Addams, who remains faithful to the The Addams Familyfilms from the 90s. At the same time, she also knows how to put her inky touch on Wednesday as a teenager who has to deal with teenage problems, but also new adventures and friendships. Actress Christina Ricci – who played the famous girl in the 1991 film – takes part, but this time in a completely different role: teacher Marilyn Thornhill. At its core, the series revolves around a number of sinister murders that need to be solved, which keeps things exciting. A must see for fans. Four stars.

Next to Jenna Ortega (The consequences) and Gwendoline Christie (The sand man) are also Riki Lindhome (Knives out), Jamie McShane (lameness), Catherine Zeta Jones (The terminal), Hunter Doohan (what if), Luis Guzman (Alone at night) and Christina Ricci (The Addams Family) featured in this series. This production was created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands).

From November 23, 2022, the series Wednesday have on Netflix. This series contains 8 episodes of approximately 45 minutes. Genre: Crime, Horror, Comedy, Family.