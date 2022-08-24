Weather presenters back Hungarian colleagues after being fired for ‘bad waiting’

“With a weather forecast, you let everyone know what you expect to happen based on all available weather knowledge, in the hope that people will prepare well and organizations will make decisions for the safety of people. Just as the organization of the Nijmegen Four Days Marches has one day canceled due to the extreme heat.”

Fireworks canceled

The national meteorological institute OMSZ, the Hungarian KNMI, predicted that there was a 75-80% chance of severe weather in Budapest. Due to this expectation, authorities decided to cancel the fireworks display in the city at the last minute. The weather was magnificent.

Last Monday, the boss of the Hungarian Meteorological Institute and her deputy were fired. An official reason for the dismissal was not given, but according to insiders, the two lost their jobs due to poor expectations.

The weather was key in the decision-making process as in 2006 rough weather caused chaos and panic during the National Day. Five people were killed and more than 300 others were injured.

“They warned of mortal danger”

The dismissal of the meteorologists caused a wave of indignation among weather presenters around the world. This is also the case of Jill Peeters, Belgian weather presenter and initiator of Climat Sans Frontières, an organization of 140 weather presenters from 125 countries. She wrote a petition that was signed by more than 40 colleagues in no time.