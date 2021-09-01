Weather forecast GP Zandvoort

The weather forecast for the Dutch GP looks very good. It will be dry Friday, Saturday and Sunday with plenty of room for the sun during the weekend. You can read more details in this article.

Last Monday, the weather forecast for Sunday’s race was still uncertain with a good chance of showers. It is now clear that it will be sunny on Sunday. The contrast with last weekend’s Belgian GP could hardly be greater.

Sun or clouds on Friday

Friday will be a dry day. The north of the Netherlands has a lot of cloud and the southern half has a lot of sun. Zandvoort is a bit on the border, where there will probably be room for the sun. With the sun it will be around 21 degrees, but if it stays cloudy all day it will only be around 17 degrees. The wind is moderate and blows from the northeast.

On Saturday the wind will turn from the northeast to the east and the risk of persistent cloud in Zandvoort is much lower. During qualifying, the weather is sunny with a few cumulus clouds. It will stay dry and it will be around 20. The sun shines in the middle of the day with 5 solar power. If you are in the sun for a longer period then it is wise to apply. Without sunscreen, your skin can burn in as little as 20 to 40 minutes.

hot sunday

Race day is the hottest day of the race weekend. In Zandvoort it will be 22 degrees, but in the south and east of the Netherlands it can be regional summers with 25 or 26 degrees. There is a lot of sun and there are some cumulus clouds. Just like Saturday, the sun shines between 12:00 and 15:00 with a solar power of 5. The wind is maximum moderate and blows from the east.

Learn more about Formula 1 with our partners from Racingnews365.nl

Hoofdfoto: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images for Red Bull Racing / redbullcontentpool.com