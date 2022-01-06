Weather: Calm with plenty of room for sun and mostly dry – Zwolle Weblog

Zwolle – Early Thursday morning the temperature in Zwolle dropped to freezing. Or quite simply sunk below, also on the ground. It might be slippery in some places, like bridges, due to the frost. Scratching the car windows may be necessary.

There are clouds but there is plenty of room for the blue sky and the sun. The atmosphere has calmed down temporarily. The wind is so weak that it barely turns from northwest to southwest during the day. The mercury rises to 6 degrees under the low sun. All in all a very nice day in January. And a dry day, with only a minimal chance of a shower later in the afternoon.

Clouds will accumulate from the west as the sun sets. The wind increases in the evening to moderate, force 3. This is related to a front which passes in Friday with precipitation during the night. It mainly consists of rain. Flats and wet snow are not to be ruled out at night in the Zwolle region, Twente seems to have more.

Friday this front will be finished. The wind increased to force 4 from the southwest overnight. It looks like the wind will stay on Friday. The sun is shining through the changing clouds. A single shower can set the course for Zwolle.

On weekends, an area of ​​bad weather directly hits our region. Saturday morning it will be dry with a little sunshine. The barometer will drop sharply on Saturday afternoon, so you know what time it is. Heavy rains are on the program and wind. Zwolle feels the first drops in the course of Saturday afternoon. In the evening and at night, it descends from the sky.

Some weather models expect a soak reminder on Sunday, while others expect most of the rain to have passed. It remains to be seen how exactly that will play out. We’ll keep an eye on it here in the weather forecast on Weblog Zwolle.