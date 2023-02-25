It’s been a tough week for Te Matau-a-Māui, Aotearoa (Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand), and Rockit’s thoughts continue to go out to the growers, people, partners and community of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, which were all affected by Hurricane Gabrielle.

“The health and safety of our employees remains our top priority and we are grateful that everyone is safe here at Rockit. In true Rockit style, our attitude and passion drives our team to turn challenges into opportunities. We are thrilled to have started the harvest and our packing house employees have started the season strong.

“Some of our orchards have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, others fortunately not. We are currently assessing the extent of this and will not know the true impact on our crop until the end of the harvest. The good news is that, although our volume will be much lower than expected for the year, we expect to be at or above our 2022 volumes, which means we will still ship a record amount of Rockit™ apples to our global markets in 2023 . »

“It is encouraging that we continue to see strong demand from our global markets, and we are delighted to connect personally with our global team and some of our customers when we welcome them to Te Ipu next week.”

Anne Murray

Rockit Global Limited

Telephone: +64 27 5870523

[email protected]

www.rockitapple.com