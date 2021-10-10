







© Provided by SerieTotaal

We now know when “The Walking Dead” will resume





The eleventh and final season of The walking dead returns with eight episodes during the month of February.

The final of the first part of last season will be seen in the United States next Sunday. And now AMC is already letting you know when the second series can be seen.

February 2022

AMC announces that the second part of season 11 of The walking dead February 20, 2022. Again, these are eight episodes that can be seen every Sunday on AMC and a week earlier on the AMC + streaming service.

The walking dead receives a third batch of new episodes for the season, which will air on the streaming service in October.

With this new batch of episodes returns The walking dead back with some remarkable episodes. The heroes face attacks led by the Reapers, fighting against the wrath of Mother Nature. The world around them completely collapses. And life in the Commonwealth is certainly not ideal.

You can The walking dead streaming on Disney +.

[more=lksmbrp9563w]Read also : “The Walking Dead” Comes With A Hated Character[/more]

[more=0kkse8dvilln]Read also : This is what “The Walking Dead” villain Negan really regrets[/more]