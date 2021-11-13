In recent weeks, delegates from about 200 countries have been discussing the possibility of controlling global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Stop deforestation by 2030

The first contract with the Netherlands was already closed at the beginning of the first week. Hundreds of countries have decided to stop deforestation by 2030. Participating countries, including Brazil, Canada and Indonesia, account for 85 percent of the world’s forests.

The question is how firm the promises are. “There are no national promises and obligations,” Pieter Zuidema, a professor of tropical forest ecology at Wageningen University, previously told RTL Nieuws. Two days after Indonesia signed the agreement, it said it “did not intend to end deforestation.”