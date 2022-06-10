Water polo Van der Sloot at the World Cup for the seventh time
Sabrina van der Sloot will appear at a Water Polo World Cup for the seventh time in her career later this month. She was called up by national coach Evangelos Doudesis for the world championship in Hungary.
Van der Sloot, 31, playing for Spanish club Sabadell, finished second with Orange at the World Cup in Kazan seven years ago. In 2018, she won the European title with the national team in Barcelona.
In total, Doudesis called up thirteen players, including three beginners: Lola Moolhuijzen, Maxine Schaap and Nina ten Broek. Fleurien Bosveld and goalkeeper Britt van den Dobbelsteen have been designated as reserves.
Water polo stranded in the quarter-finals at the Olympics led by national coach Arno Havenga last year and finished sixth in Tokyo. Veterans Nomi Stomphorst and Dagmar Genee and reserve goalkeeper Joanne Koenders concluded their international careers in Japan. Goalkeeper Debby Willemsz and Maud Megens, for years one of Orange’s top scorers, decided to retire at the end of the year. Havenga resigned from his position and was replaced by his assistant Doudesis.
With returning goalkeeper Laura Aarts in the squad, the orange outfit will start the World Cup against Argentina on Monday June 20. After that, the Doudesis team awaits duels with the United States and South Africa. The numbers 1 of the groups qualify directly for the quarter-finals, the numbers 2 and 3 reach the cross-finals first.
On Wednesday evening, Dutch water polo players will play a “farewell match” against Canada in Utrecht.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”