Water polo Van der Sloot at the World Cup for the seventh time

Water polo stranded in the quarter-finals at the Olympics led by national coach Arno Havenga last year and finished sixth in Tokyo. Veterans Nomi Stomphorst and Dagmar Genee and reserve goalkeeper Joanne Koenders concluded their international careers in Japan. Goalkeeper Debby Willemsz and Maud Megens, for years one of Orange’s top scorers, decided to retire at the end of the year. Havenga resigned from his position and was replaced by his assistant Doudesis.