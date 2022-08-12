Watch: Zoi Sadowski wins historic gold for New Zealand in thrilling slopestyle final | winter game

The 12 finalists made it an exciting finale in the icy Genting snowpark. Defending champion Jamie Anderson, gold medalist in 2018 and 2014, could not achieve a faultless run and had to settle for 9th place.

So there would be a new name on the honors list for the first time. Zoi Sadowski had come out on top in qualifying and after round one the cards were already looking pretty good for her. The New Zealander received 84.51 points from the jury.

But the other women pulled out all the stops. For example, Japanese phenom Kokomo Murase attempted to land a 1260, which would be historic in slopestyle competition, but she failed to land the round.

24-year-old American Julia Marino had a great second run. With an astonishing score of 87.68, she pushed Sadowski back into second place. .

And she did. The 20-year-old, who had already won bronze at the Big Air 4 years ago, remained calm and finished with some great jumps, including a double cork 1080. She jumped again to place 1.

The dump was large. She is the first athlete to win gold for her country at the Winter Games.