Watch US Netflix in the Netherlands via PureVPN for 1.39 euros

You can access Netflix’s US offer with PureVPN on a nice discount basis.

It’s the Black Froiday era and that means paying less for a lot of things. Something tangible, like a new laptop or smartphone, but also something virtual. With the latter, we have good news for you. In collaboration with PureVPN, we are giving you a big discount on a subscription.

Black Friday mega deal PureVPN offers over 80% off a two-year subscription. Enter the code ‘Discount20’ on the PureVPN site and for just 1.39 euro per month you have access to the company’s VPN services for two years.

With this application you have access, among other things, to the American offer on Netflix. Compared to the Netherlands, this means access to hundreds of additional films and series. The only way to do this is to use a VPN to mimic the location of the United States on your smartphone, laptop, or tablet. Plus, using a VPN brings even more benefits. You can surf the Internet anonymously and securely.

Access to US Netflix in the Netherlands for 1.39 euros per month with PureVPN if you use the code ‘Discount20’. Enjoy watching!