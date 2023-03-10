

With just over a month until The Super Mario Bros. Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s film will be shown in cinemas, heavy marketing weapons will be deployed.

A final trailer for the upcoming animated film has just been revealed via a new Nintendo Direct. It was announced a few weeks ago via Nintendo’s social networks that the trailer would be released on March 10 in China (and therefore March 9 overseas).

Nintendo Direct

Through Nintendo Directs, Nintendo has been keeping the public informed with trailers and other announcements such as posters since they first went on sale.

Of course, these YouTube ads sometimes featured producers and voice cast members like Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogen.

An ambitious journey

During this Nintendo Direct, Illumination Entertainment’s Chris Meledandry also came forward, saying that the film has now completed the post-production phase and is ready for release in April.

“After six years of hard work, Nintendo and Illumination have finally completed post-production on the Super Mario Bros. movie.” said Meledandry.

“Nearly 600 people worked on this film, from our animators in France to the Nintendo team in Japan and our Illumination team here in the United States. And that pushed the technical and artistic capabilities of our studio to new heights. “

Epic final trailer

And the result is impressive! You can check out the latest trailer for the upcoming one below Super Mario Bros. Moviewhich mostly reveals a more colorful spectacle than the details of the story.

It shows much of the spectacular scene on the Rainbow Road. About this sequence in the film, directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic also give a brief explanation at the end of the Nintendo Direct.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be to arrive April 5 can be seen in Dutch cinemas. Starting tomorrow March 10 Ticket sales are officially starting!!!