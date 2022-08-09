Click here for a short summary Follow live and wherever you are the return of the third preliminary round of the Champions League: PSV – AS Monaco Follow live and wherever you are the return of the third preliminary round of the Champions League: PSV – AS Monaco PSV and AS Monaco are fighting for a place in the Champions League play-offs. Last week it was 1-1 in Monaco. The return on August 9, 2022 (8:30 p.m.) is therefore always exciting and will show who will emerge victorious. Want to watch the game live, but you’re abroad? Then use a VPN: Subscribe to a reliable VPN provider. We recommend Surfshark. Download the VPN to your device and open the app. Log in with your VPN account details. Connect to a server in the Netherlands. This way you have access to Dutch streams. Go to the stream where you want to see the match. You can use the Ziggo GO app for this, for example. Have fun in this exciting competition! Do you want to know more about the game and are you curious how to watch it live? Then read the full article.

The battle for the Champions League final qualifying round keep on going. Last week, PSV and AS Monaco drew (1-1). In the tough game, three days after the Johan Cruijff Scale victory, PSV took the lead in the first half. In the 80th minute, Monaco equalized, but that’s it. The odds are therefore still open for both teams in tonight’s game. Whoever wins this match will advance to the play-offs Union Saint-Gilloise Where rangerswhere Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the coach.

This time too, PSV played another game three days before the important game against Monaco. Last weekend the Eredivisie has started, in which PSV had to compete with Emmen. The Eindhoven team played this match thinking of the duel against Monaco. Coach Ruud van Nistelrooij gave rest to several players, including Guus Til, Phillipp Mwene, Ismael Saibari and Ibrahim Sangare. The latter signed a new contract. The match against Emmen was played with won 4-1.

Monaco also had to work last weekend start of Ligue 1. The team led by Philippe Clément beat RC Strasbourg 1-2. A good general of both teams. The decisive return of the third preliminary round of the Champions League takes place in Eindhoven. The kick is given Tuesday August 9 at 8:30 p.m..

You would like to watch the game live, but you are on vacation? Even then, you look directly at PSV – AS Monaco. In this article, we explain how to do it exactly.

Preliminary round of the Champions League PSV – Monaco live

The PSV – AS Monaco match in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League can be followed live on television on Fox and ESPN.

You can go online at ESPN. Of course, you can also stream the game live via your TV provider’s app. This can be done, for example, with Ziggo GO.

Here’s how to watch PSV – AS Monaco from abroad

Since the streams mentioned are chargeable, they are available throughout the European Union. However, outside the EU it is difficult to accesssince the stations there is no broadcasting rights have. Websites see exactly where you are based on your IP address. Are you in a location outside the scope of broadcast rights? Then you will not be able to access the stream.

luckily you can easily change your IP address, which will give you access to the stream. You do this with a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN gives you a IP address of a VPN server. Often a VPN provider has servers all over the world. You can decide for yourself which server you connect to and what your “new virtual location” will be.

For example, if you connect to a server in the United States, you get an American IP address. Now it looks like for websites as if you were actually in the United States. This way you have access, for example, to American Netflix.

If you are abroad, you can get a Dutch IP address the same way, giving you access to Dutch streams, like PSV – AS Monaco! We explain step by step how to do it.

Watch PSV – Monaco live from anywhere with a VPN

Follow the steps below to watch the UEFA Champions League preliminary round between PSV and AS Monaco live with a VPN:

Subscribe with a good premium VPN provider. We recommend Surfshark for watching football matches live. Surfshark is fast and has many servers. This is very important, because you don't want a jerky stream. Surfshark also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.



Download the VPN app from the official website of the supplier. Follow the installation procedure and log into the app. Connect to a VPN server in the Nederlands. This way you have access to Dutch streams from abroad. Open live stream of PSV-AS Monaco. This can be done, for example, via Ziggo GO.

Champions League qualifying program

Further qualifying is scheduled for today. The following teams will compete for a place in the final qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League:

Competition Time agg Zalgiris – FK Bodø/Glimt 6 p.m. 0-5 Apollon Limassol – Maccabi Haifa FC 7 p.m. 0-4 FC Pyunik – FK Crvena Zvezda 7 p.m. 0-5 Viktoria Pilsen – FC Sheriff Tiraspol 7 p.m. 2-1 FC Midtjylland – Benfica 7:45 p.m. 1-4 Dinamo Zagreb – Ludogorets Razgrad 20:00 2-1 Ferencvaros – FK Qarabag 20:00 1-1 PSV Eindhoven – AS Monaco 8:30 p.m. 1-1 Sturm Graz – Dynamo Kyiv 8:30 p.m. 0-1 Rangers FC – Union Saint-Gilloise 8:45 p.m. 0-2

