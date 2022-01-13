Watch Rugby 22’s first real gameplay

Publisher Nacon today released a new trailer showing the first real Rugby 22the gameplay can be visualized. Rugby might not be such a big sport in the Netherlands, but it sure is in countries like England and France. The game has the following features:

Play with the official teams – Rugby 22 includes virtually all of the major national teams, with their players and shirts: New Zealand, Australia, France, Fiji, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales, Japan and Georgia.

Enter the field alone or with others – Play solo or in local or online multiplayer, with different game modes and extremely realistic gameplay!

Explore the career mode – Build your own team in Career mode, climb the leaderboards, build your dream team and compete against the best teams in the world!

Play like the pros – Enjoy a very realistic rugby simulation with real tactical depth. Play as a pod, determine the position of your wings, choose your defense and make fluid combinations to outsmart your opponent.

A real rugby experience – Rugby 22 offers an authentic rugby experience with realistic animations very close to the real movements of the players thanks to the technology of motion capture. Experience rugby as intense as the real sport.

Train – Thanks to the new tutorials in the game, you will learn the basics of the sport and train to become better and better!

Rugby 22 Released January 27 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.