Click here for a summary of this article In brief: watch the Champions League match Rangers – PSV live In brief: watch the Champions League match Rangers – PSV live Tuesday, August 16, 2022 watch the thrilling Champions League game between Scottish Rangers and our own PSV. When you are on vacation abroad, you may encounter geoblocks. Streaming services do not always have the right to broadcast a football match. Luckily, you can still use your regular sports stream with a VPN, as follows: Subscribe to a reliable and fast VPN like Surfshark. Download the VPN app. Login and connect to a VPN server in the Netherlands. Go to your usual feed, for example Ziggo Go. Enjoy the game! Want to know more about the Ranger vs PSV game? Read below where and when to stream the match and how a VPN can help.

After the Champions League qualifying rounds six teams will compete in play-off matches. Because PSV managed to eliminate AS Monaco last week, the club qualified for the play-offs. Coach Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side will face the Scots tonight Rangers F.C.. Van Nistelrooij meets an old acquaintance there: the former Dutch international and former Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst is a coach there.

PSV have won the trust of the Eredivisie ahead of this important game. The people of Eindhoven were in Deventer this weekend with 5-2 too strong for go ahead eagles. A setback was the retirement of American midfielder Richard Ledezma due to an ankle injury.

Rangers have also been in action in recent days. The team recorded a great victory against

St. Johnstone (4-0). It was the club’s third victory this season in the Scottish league.

You would like to watch the game live, but you are on vacation? Even then, you’re looking straight at Rangers v PSV! Quickly read how to do this.

Watch Rangers – PSV live

The Champions League play-off duel between Rangers and PSV can be watched live on TV on RTL7 and Ziggo Sports. Of course, you can also stream the game live via your TV provider’s app. This can be done, for example, with Ziggo GO.

This is how you watch Rangers – PSV from abroad

Since the streams mentioned are chargeable, they are available throughout the European Union. However, outside the EU it is difficult to accesssince the stations there is no broadcasting rights have. Websites see exactly where you are based on your IP address. Are you in a location outside the scope of broadcast rights? Then you will not be able to access the stream.

luckily you can easily change your IP address, which will give you access to the stream. You do this with a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN gives you a IP address of a VPN server. Often a VPN provider has servers all over the world. You can decide for yourself which server you connect to and what your “new virtual location” will be.

For example, if you connect to a server in the United States, you get an American IP address. Now it looks like for websites as if you were actually in the United States. This way you have access to, for example, American Netflix while you are in the Netherlands.

If you are abroad, you can get a Dutch IP address the same way, giving you access to Dutch streams, as Rangers – PSV! We explain how to do it step by step.

Rangers – Watch PSV Live from Anywhere with a VPN

Follow the steps below to watch the UEFA Champions League play-offs between Rangers FC and PSV live with a VPN:

Subscribe with a good premium VPN provider. We recommend Surfshark for watching football matches live. Surfshark is fast and has many servers. This is very important, because you don’t want a jerky stream. Surfshark also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you request the refund within this period, watching the match will cost you nothing! Very user friendly with Netflix and working torrents

Very user friendly with Netflix and working torrents 30 day money back guarantee. No questions asked!

30 day money back guarantee. No questions asked! Inexpensive and lots of extra options Visit Surfshark Download the VPN app from the official website of the supplier. Follow the installation procedure and log into the app. Connect to a VPN server in the Nederlands. This way you have access to Dutch streams from abroad. Open live stream of Rangers-PSV. This can be done, for example, via Ziggo GO. Take your chair and sit at the very edge, because the match promises to be exciting. A lot of pleasure!

Champions League play-off program 2022 – 2023

A total of six matches are scheduled today and tomorrow in the Champions League. You will find the day and time of the matches here!

Competition Day Time Rangers FC – PSV Eindhoven tuesday august 16 9:00 p.m. FC Bodø Glimt – Dinamo Zagreb tuesday august 16 9:00 p.m. FC Copenhagen – Trabsonspor tuesday august 16 9:00 p.m. Dynamo Kyi-Benfica Wednesday August 17 9:00 p.m. Maccabi Haifa FC – Red Star Belgrade Wednesday August 17 9:00 p.m. FK Qarabag – Viktoria Pilsen Wednesday August 17 6:45 p.m.

Do you want to know more about how you watch football with a VPN? Read our article on watching the Champions League from abroad.