Watch out for daters: language errors officially make you less attractive

“There is very little information available in someone’s profile, often just a photo and a few sentences. Based on that, you need to determine if you find someone attractive. So everything is under the microscope.” , explains doctoral student Tess van der Zanden. . Among other things, she studied the influence of language errors in someone’s dating profile on the impression someone leaves behind.

‘me’ instead of ‘my’

That mistakes are often made, it quickly becomes apparent after a little investigation. Dt errors, ‘me’ instead of ‘my’ and of course standard typos are common. Some examples :