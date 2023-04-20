Click here for a summary Watch Roma-Fyenoord and AZ-Anderlecht live, wherever you are Just like last week, two are competing Dutch football teams this evening for a place in the semi-finals of a European competition. Feyenoord in the Europa League and AZ in the Conference League. AZ starts at 6:45 p.m.in Feyenoord the kick-off is over 9:00 p.m.. If you’re not in the Netherlands tonight, but still want to watch the game with Dutch commentary, you probably have one. vpn required to watch the game. This is how it works: Get a subscription from a reliable VPN provider. We recommend NordVPN. Download and install the VPN. Login. Connect to a server in the Netherlands to watch the game via Dutch streams. Access the streaming service. Enjoy Feyenoord and AZ! Want to know more about tonight’s games? Then read the full article.

Tonight the returns will be played in two European competitions. In the Europa League take Feyenoord against AS Roma in Rome, while AZ will host Belgian club Anderlecht in Alkmaar for the return to conference league. For AZ, the game starts at 6:45 p.m.while Feyenoord at 9:00 p.m. takes office. You can so watch the two quarter-finals one after the other.

Feyenoord managed to beat AS Roma 1-0 a week ago in a thrilling duel. This means that the Italian team must do more than hide on the counter during the game in Rome. A duel which unfortunately without Feyenoord supporters must be played.

Jose Mourinho, the AS Roma coach, was rather grumpy after the defeat to De Kuip. This does not detract from the fact that there was indeed consultation between the boards of directors of the Rotterdammers and the Italians. According to the Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport would the stadium club be interested in Bryan Reynoldsan attacking right-back from the United States, who is on loan from Roma at Westerlo.

Win last weekend

Feyenoord and AS Roma had a successful league game last weekend earn 3-0: Feyenoord scored this result against Cambuur, AS Roma won with the same numbers against Udinese. This does not mean that AS Roma have not setback had to manage this week. The club sacked Pietro Berardi immediately. The most senior man came into the crosshairs of justice because of possible financial irregularities to transfers.

Also in the Conference League, eight teams compete for a place in the semi-finals. Just as Roma and Feyenoord also knew A-Z, who will face the number 10 of the Belgian championship tonight, winner 3-0 this weekend. the opponent was Fortuna Sittard.

Hope this gives the Alkmarders confidence for the match against Anderlecht which must be won after the 2-0 defeat last week. Anderlecht did not have a pleasant weekend. The team lost 5-2 against Genk.

Where can I watch the European quarter-finals?

ESPN And Speedwell hold the rights to broadcast Europa League and Conference League matches in the Netherlands. They broadcast AZ and Feyenoord matches live and one after the other. Do you prefer watching on a tablet or laptop? Then go to NL ZEET or use an app like Ziggo GO.

If you’re not in Europe and still want to watch with Dutch commentary, the stream may be blocked. You will not be able to watch the game. Dutch broadcasters have the broadcasting rights namely only for our country. If the stream “sees” you are overseas, you will be blocked.

Luckily, you can still watch via a detour, including using a VPN (virtual private network). Immediately vpn you can use the Internet via a Dutch server while you are abroad. It’s legal! Because you can adopt a Dutch IP address with a VPN, it seems to streaming services that you are in the Netherlands after all. It’s not hard, if you love us roadmap follows!

Watch live AZ-Anderlecht and Feyenoord-AS Roma with a VPN? That’s how you do it

Setting up a VPN connection is very simple. Here is the step-by-step plan:

Subscribe with a reliable VPN provider.

Extensive and perfectly secure server network Beautiful and elegant app

Download VPN. Login. Connect to a server in the Nederlands. Access the streaming service. Enjoy a great evening of European football with Feyenoord and AZ!

UEFA Europa League schedule

At the end of the evening, we will know which are the four qualified teams for the semi finals. Here is the program of the eight teams that will play the returns in the Europa League tonight:

Club receiving the Europa League Visitors Time Intermediate rating AS Roma Feyenoord Rotterdam 9:00 p.m. 0-1 Union Saint-Gilles Bayer 04 Leverkusen 9:00 p.m. 1-1 Sevilla FC Manchester United 9:00 p.m. 2-2 sports CP Juventus F.C. 9:00 p.m. 0-1

UEFA Conference League schedule

The eight teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the Conference League also play the return matches. Here is the program :

Conference league home club Visitors Time Intermediate score AZ Alkmar RSC Anderlecht 6:45 p.m. 0-2 ACF Fiorentina Lech Poznan 6:45 p.m. 4-1 OGC Nice FC Basel 9:00 p.m. 2-2 West Ham United KA Ghent 9:00 p.m. 1-1

