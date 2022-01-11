Waste management also tackles overgrown playgrounds

The tropical playground and the Desi Samson sports center, at the corner of Zapatata and Anwar Sada streets in the seaside resort of Tamenga, are currently mowed and cleaned by the waste management sub-directorate of the Public Directorate of Waste Management. green waste and waste (OGA).

The initiator, also Deputy Director Jason Gummels of Waste Management, made the decision because the playground and sports field had been overgrown for some time. Local residents have also appealed to the deputy director to tackle this issue. Children may not use the playground and the sports field under any circumstances.

During the mowing work a lot of garbage such as beer cans and PET bottles were found. Vice-President Jason Gummels said the playground and sports ground will now be continuously maintained, so children in the area can relax in their own way.

Local resident Clark who manages the site will assist with the cleanup. The company is asked to contribute to the return to service of the playground equipment. “The playground is not intended for alcohol consumption, so these offenders are cautioned to refrain from this behavior and to keep the playground tidy for children,” Deputy Director Gummels said.