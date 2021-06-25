Was “Clarice” canceled despite ordering a second season?

Clarice might not have a second season after all and the curtain is already falling.

The series did not get very good attention on CBS. But they still ordered a second season, not least because they are presumably convinced that the series can find a large audience. To avoid a behind-the-scenes conflict between the production companies, it now looks like the series may have a second season.

What’s going on?

Serial Clarice has not been officially canceled, be it the first. But there appears to be a financial conflict between CBS Studios / Paramount + and MGM Studios. They jointly produce the series.

In May, it was announced that MGM Studios had decided to step down from the negotiating table. This is because the studio was acquired by MGM and does not want the series to go to Paramount +.

The issues can still be resolved, with MGM likely to put less money into the series. And maybe they decide Clarice for example, make it available outside the US on Amazon Prime Video and in the US only on Paramount +.