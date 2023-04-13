Warner Bros. Discovery will come to the Netherlands with the MAX streaming service in 2024 | Movies & Series

12 apr 2023 om 21:09Update: 8 uur geleden

MAX, the new streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, will come to the Netherlands next year. A spokesperson for the HBO Max streaming service announced this on Wednesday. It is not yet known when MAX will be available in the Netherlands in 2024.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced in a major press presentation on Wednesday that it would launch MAX in the United States on May 23 this year. The streaming service will not only show all series from HBO and HBO Max, but also all films from Warner Bros. and lots of content from the Discovery Channel and Food Network.

Until the films of Warner Bros. include the productions of the DC Comics action studio and the films of Harry Potter.

Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday a host of new productions that will premiere on MAX in the future. This includes a new series based on the books of Harry Potter and spin-offs of hit series like The Big Bang Theory And Game Of Thrones.

It’s not immediately clear if HBO Max subscribers will have to pay more for MAX due to the lineup expansion. Discovery+, Discovery’s streaming platform, will continue to exist separately in the US, writes The edge. It is not known whether this is also the case in the Netherlands. More details will be announced later, writes HBO Max on Twitter.

