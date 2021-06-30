Want to make the Bhagavad Gita fun in schools in the Netherlands from group 5? Ancient image of two little girls holding Hindu sacred texts is spreading very quickly with a false claim

New Delhi, June 30: There is a lot of fake news circulating on social media and spreading false information to the masses. Recently, a post went viral on several social media platforms, including Twitter, claiming that the Bhagavad Gita had become compulsory for students in the Netherlands from the 5th year. The statement in the message is incorrect.

During a reverse image search on Google, the viral image, which is circulating with the false claim, was uploaded to the Iskon Desire Tree website in September 2013. In particular, the International Society for the Conscience of Krishna (ISKCON), also known as the Hare Krishna movement, preaches the teachings of Lord Krishna. Did the United States use the image of Mahatma Basavishwar on the $ 100 bill? The distorted image spreads very quickly with a false claim; Here is the truth.

Here is the viral post with the fake claim:

This is not the first time this image has appeared on various social media platforms with a similar claim. Almost five years ago, the photo was posted on Facebook and Twitter. Meanwhile, the official website of the Dutch government does not mention the chapters of the Bhagavad Gita which have become compulsory from the 5th grade. The list of compulsory subjects on the website includes Dutch, English, Social and Environmental Sciences, Arithmetic and Mathematics.

The same message was posted in 2016:

Bhagavad Gita’s classes have become compulsory for Dutch students in Group 5. Dutch Law in India – Common Book pic.twitter.com/E8YemrdOun – 🕉️ # PuRu… 🕉️ (Puru_Tweet) September 19, 2016

reality check

Claim : The Bhagvad Gita is compulsory in schools in the Netherlands from group 5 conclusion: Old photo of two little girls goes viral with misrepresentation

(The above story first appeared on LastLY on June 30, 2021 at 10:45 am IST.