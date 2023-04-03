Despite the digital images they grew up with, they chose painting. They combine ancient techniques with contemporary stories. These 16 artists are under 40 and belong to the absolute international top. At Museum De Fundatie in Zwolle you can see their works in the exhibition ‘Brave New World’.

This generation of artists looks at painting and the world in a new way. They stay close to home in their work, but also have a keen eye on the world around them. We highlight five of the sixteen painters that can be seen in De Fundatie à Zwolle.

1. Njideka Akunyili Crosby

Njideka Akunyili Crosby (Nigeria, 1983) produces paintings from collages and photographs. She was born in Nigeria, works in Los Angeles and both worlds are reflected in her work.

The scenes in his works are directly inspired by his own experiences and memories. For example, she can mix a family photo from Nigeria with the interior of her own apartment.

Zoom Njideka Akunyili Crosby, The Twain Shall Meet, 2015, acrylic, transfers on paper, 243.84 x 312.42 cm, © Njideka Akunyili Crosby, courtesy the artist, Victoria Miro & David Zwirner. Photo: Photograph by Joshua White.

2. Christina Quarles

The work of Christina Quarles (USA, 1985) is inspired by her daily experiences around identity. She describes herself as a queer, cis woman, born to a black father and a white mother.

With her paintings, she wants to challenge and negate personal assumptions and judgments about sexual, racial and gender identities. She does this by depicting a disorganized body in a state of excess. His vision is that excess leads to contradictions, where too little information leads to vagueness.

Zoom Christina Quarles, All I need is the air I breathe, 2020, oil on canvas, 142 x 152 cm, Defares Collection.

3.Antonio Oba

The work of Antonio Obá (Brazil, 1983) focuses on the relationship between religion, power and social identity. It examines rituals, but is also interested in political issues such as the impact of colonialism and slavery in Brazil today.

Besides painting, he also expresses himself in sculpture and performance, in which his own body forms the starting point.

Zoom Antonio Obá, Stranger fruits – genealogia, 2020, oil on canvas, 180 x 200 cm, courtesy the artist & Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels & New York. Photo: Bruno Leao.

4. Anh Tran

The abstract works of Anh Trần (New Zealand / Vietnam, 1989) revolve around visibility and invisibility. As a Vietnamese artist working in the Western world, she is both an insider and an outsider.

Trần’s works are based on spontaneous energy and sensations. She uses various painting methods and materials.

Zoom Anh Trần, Searching the Sky for Dreams (a pool in the rain), 2022, oil paint, acrylic paint, spray paint, flash paint on canvas, 244 x 366 cm, courtesy the artist & Galerie Fons Welters, Amsterdam . Photo: Sonia Mangiapane.

5. Sanya Kantarovsky

Sanya Kantarovsky (Russia, 1982) was born in Moscow but currently lives and works in New York. His works have a dark humor that pushes private space into the public realm. The characters are exhibited, watched or stuffed.

Zoom Sanya Kantarovsky, Wet Hands, 2015, oil, pastel, watercolour, oil chalk on canvas, 190.5 x 139.7 x 3.4 cm, Raf Simons Collection, Belgium.

See also: Louis Fratino (USA, 1993), Raquel van Haver (Netherlands, 1989), Loie Hollowel (USA, 1983), Cuj Jie (China, 1983), Melike Kara (Germany, 1985), Neo Matloga ( South Africa, 1993), Christina Quarles (United States, 1985), Marina Rheingantz (Brazil, 1983), Avery Singer (United States, 1987), Salam Toor (Pakistan, 1983), Issy Wood (United Kingdom, 1993 ) and Portia Zvavahera (Zimbabwe, 1985).

Now on display! in Museum De Fundatie

Do you want to see more? Margriet Schavemaker, artistic director of the Museum of Amsterdam, reflects on Now to See! the work of sixteen young international painters at Museum De Fundatie in Zwolle.

Now on display! See you on Wednesday April 5, 2023 at 9:10 p.m. at AVROTROS on NPO 2.

