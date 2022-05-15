Wake-up call 5/14: Finland decides to join NATO • D66 members discuss cross-border behavior

Are you hitting the road? Here you will find an overview of Activities† To see the schedule for the track.

What can you expect today?

Members of D66 will discuss with the party committee in Den Bosch how the transgressive behavior of the prominent Van Drimmelen has been dealt with. According to NRC, another case has been added within the party; this time it’s about complaints about MEP Samira Rafaela. The party leadership has already admitted that mistakes have been made and promised to improve.

The Finnish government, which consists of five coalition parties, will decide whether the country will apply for NATO membership. Another country that is considering joining is Sweden. The largest party in the coalition will announce its position there today.

Final decisions will be made on the last day of the Eredivisie. All matches start at 2:30 p.m. Five clubs have a chance of winning the final European football play-off ticket. Three other clubs can be directly relegated.

What did you miss?

Ukraine has, as predicted by bookmakers, won the Eurovision Song Contest thanks to public votes. The Ukrainian contribution to Turin came from the group Kalush Orchestra, with the song Stephanie.

The Dutch entry, singer S10 with The depth, finished in eleventh place.

Due to the points of the professional juries, the act of Kalush Orchestra did not end up in the top 3, which only happened after the more than 400 points from the viewers. And came Stephanie ended up number 1 with 631 points.

Other countries could no longer beat that with their viewer votes. United Kingdom came second with 466 points, Spain came 3rd with 459 points.

When the results are announced: