Wade can’t wait to travel below: ‘Great for getting to new places’

This month, three World Series tournaments will be played in Australia and New Zealand. James Wade is always present.

Wade stresses the importance of the World Series. “It’s very important to develop our sport globally. Especially for young players, it’s great to be able to play these tournaments all over the world.”

The machine has never won a World Series tournament, although he has already lost two finals. In 2018, he won the World Series of Darts final. “I go to every tournament thinking I’m going to win. Indeed, I haven’t won a World Series tournament yet, but I’m sure I will one day. There’s no reason for me to don’t win a tournament if I feel good, but you also have something like opponents, and sometimes they also play very well. The level in our sport has increased enormously in recent years.”

New places





Wade is looking forward to tournaments in Australia and New Zealand. “I like to go somewhere new and play places I’ve never played before because of course I’ve been doing it for 20 years and I’ve been to many places. I’ve been lucky enough to going through a lot, so it’s good to go for something new, something fresh.”