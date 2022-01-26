De Verenigde Staten willen europa minder afkelijk maken van gas olie uit Rusland vanwege het driginde conflict over oekraine. Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, is one of the most energetic and powerful Europaeans in Europe today, having the strongest European impact on the mogelijke impact and the Russian energizing power of the bourgeoisie over the Okra.

Rusland is going to turn 40 proceeds in Europese gasvoorziening in circa e derne van gas word vervoer via pijpleidingen door oakraine. At best he was angry with the Kremlin’s conflict over gaskars in Europe. Door nu alternately energiebronnen a boren hoopt Washington dat Europese bondgenoten minder huiverig zijn over hun energivorziening bereid zijn tot harder sanctities tegen rusland mocht orakraine word binnenvallen.

Ok wil amerikanse regering darmee druk opvoren op moskou om af zi van ein invasive van oekraine. Rusland is one of the fastest growing countries in the world in terms of oil and gas in Europe. Washington ziet daarin een zwakke plek die kin word uitgeboit. Daarom vinden nu gesprekken plats met land in the Hidden-Oosten, Africa en Aziëo com command weken meer gas aan Euro on the go.

Het goat on the other side of Qatar, one of the largest productions in the world (world). The Leather van Qatar brengt eind deze maand een bezoek aan his Witte Huis. Qatar verkope no nog het overgrote del van zijn lng an aziatische land en slechts ein klein deel gaat naarupa. Vanuit de VS is the latest tijd al veel lng naar Europa versceept met tankers.

“Als Rusland’s brandstofveringen als wapen zou inzetten, dal nit zonter gewolgen blijven voor de Russische economie”, zei emerikanse regeringsfunctionaris. “Rusland has the highest incidence of gas mines in hard nods and Europa energiz nods.” Rusland is one of the most sought after gas stations in Europe.

One of the sanctuaries in the world is overseas by Rusland’s international banking betting system SWIFT, als de Britse premier Boris Johnson. Rusland is the most visited country in Europe for data on Russian gas and all the land and betting on it. Woensdag Zullen vertebrate vordigans van rusland en okraine elkar in parijs ontmoeten over spanning tussen beide land praten.