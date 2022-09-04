Vorden studbook review: first two premium foals, Beart 411 daughter Ster

The herdbook inspection in Vorden on Saturday September 3 gave Ster a second bounty for the three-year-old Julia June SA (Beart 411 x Norbert 444) owned by Anja and Angie Vanderper from West-Vleteren in Flanders. Long line and raspy Julia June could have a bit more length in the foreleg, explained Corrie Terpstra, who judged with Ester Reen. “Good shoulder and topline, she could be a little less sloping in the crotch and has generous hooves under correctly positioned legs.” At the trot, she shows a lot of wingspan with sufficient flexion of the hind leg. “She appreciates the step”, complimented Corrie Terpstra. “She has a lot of space and a lot of body use in the walk.”

The foal with a first premium was also declared best foal of the day at the end of the day. Topper van ‘t Hoge Mienen (Waander 512 x Haike 482) owned by Sandra Hijink from Asker had a luxurious appearance and a noble head. “A colt with a lot of length in the neck, a good topline and thin, hard limbs”, explains Corrie Terpstra. Topper has a rhythmic step, plenty of wingspan and strong use of the hind leg at the trot, showing that he can switch easily.

First premium for filly Tess

The filly Tess van de Heide (Teun 505 x Alwin 469) ridden by Mark and Liesanne Teunissen from Warnsveld was the second colt to receive a first premium during the stud book inspection. The well-developed, long-lined Tess has a fine pedigree appearance and a noble head, said Corrie Terpstra. “Her legs are decent and she has a long pastern. She walks a little fast and can walk a little more on her back, at the trot she shows a lot of poise with a good flexion of the hind leg and she shifts gears well.

Source: Phryso