Voorburgs Dagblad | The Elara apartment complex on the Maanplein reaches its highest point

The culmination was reached this week in the construction of the Elara apartment complex on the Maanplein in Binckhorst. Elara will house 140 social rental units, 121 parking spaces and 385 square meters of commercial space. The complex is being built by Borghese Real Estate and COD. Staedion commissions residential and commercial space.

Gijsbert van Herk, Chairman of the Board of Staedion, is pleased with the developments. “From a business park to a vibrant new urban district. It is good that Staedion is the first housing association to be part of the development of this district. In this way, we are responding to the great need for rental housing affordable.”

Van Herk hopes Staedion can build even more in the area. “With these 140 social rental units in Elara and 300 social rental units in the Pegasusstraat, we add 440 affordable rental units. But this is actually just a drop in the ocean. We want to build a lot more in Binckhorst Space is limited .. however it is complicated – because of the constraining municipal frameworks – to achieve it.

Low consumption

The houses consist of 136 three-room apartments and four two-room apartments with outdoor space in the form of a balcony or loggia. The apartments are intended for seniors as well as beginners and small families. All houses in the complex are energy efficient. This means that they are well insulated and gas free. There is also a lot of greenery and courtyards will be created on the Maanplein.

Photo: Staedion

