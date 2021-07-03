Voorburgs Dagblad | Space to enjoy again

Has it taken a while for you and you to adjust over the past few days? No more need for mouth plugs everywhere. Enjoy a good dinner on the terrace for longer. Or attend a party, a visit to the museum. Relaxation has been a relief for many. Finally able to do activities that have been desired for so long. More options for catering contractors to entertain guests. The cultural sector has opened up further and we can enjoy a show or a beautiful exhibition together. All of these relaxations give you and me space.

We have often seen it on the signs: give yourself space. We got here by sticking to it. It created a different space. Space to enjoy again. But please, let’s remain vigilant and manage it responsibly so as not to waste this gained space. This is why it remains fascinating.

At the same time, one can also relax. We are looking positively towards the future and hope for a good summer period. In the coming weeks, many will begin to prepare for the holidays. An unusual and memorable school year ends in the schools. Will those in care, our police officers and rescuers who have all worked hard over the past year, eagerly await a moment of peace and space to catch your breath. It is thus awarded to everyone: a beautiful period of relaxation and pleasure, a beautiful summer!

Klaas bowl

Mayor



